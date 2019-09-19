Global Graphite Market Analysis Report, 2019-2022 - Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles & Energy Storage Will Drive Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the graphite market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.

This report describes and evaluates the global graphite market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The graphite market covered in the report consists of the revenues generated from sales of natural graphite (amorphous, flake and vein). This report excludes sales of synthetic graphite.



The global graphite market reached a value of nearly $1,282.7 million in 2018, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% to nearly $1,409.5 million by 2022.



Decline in the historic period was mainly due to the drastic fall in graphite prices during 2015 and 2016 and slight decrease in graphite production volumes in 2016, partially due to low demand from the steel sector. However, post 2016 the global market has gradually recovered supported by rising prices and increasing demand from various end use industries. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.



Volatility in the historic period resulted from the combination of factors such as the rise in smartphone sales, high demand for automobiles, growth in demand for lithium-ion batteries, high demand from refractories manufacturing, growth in steel and aluminum production and processing, strict environmental regulations, mining accidents, and skills shortages.

Going forward, growing demand for electric vehicles, opening of new graphite mines which is expected to ensure steady and strong supply, rising commercial applications of graphene (made from graphite), and growing demand for energy storage will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the graphite market in the future include reductions in free trade, and innovations in lubrication technology.



The graphite market is segmented by product type into flake graphite and non-flake graphite. The flake graphite market was the largest segment of the graphite market in 2018 at 86.1% or $1,103.9 million. The non-flake graphite segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The graphite market is also segmented by application into refractories, batteries, lubricants/crucibles, foundry, pencils, and others. Refractories was the largest segment of the graphite market by application in 2018 at 32.7% or $419.9 million. The graphite market for batteries applications is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 5.33%.



The graphite market is also segmented by flake size into large, jumbo, medium, small and fine. The large flake size graphite market was the largest segment of the graphite market by flake size in 2018 at 26.6% or $341.7 million. The jumbo flake size graphite segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 22.04%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global graphite market, accounting for 70.2% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the graphite market will be Eastern Europe and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 3.0% and 2.9% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 2.6% and 2.5% respectively.



The global graphite market is highly fragmented with a large number of small entities with minor share. Bigger players in the market include Kibaran Resource, Triton Minerals Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals Private Limited, and Focus Graphite Inc.



The global general mineral mining market, of which the graphite market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $147.5 billion in 2018, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.7% since 2014 due to fluctuations in commodity prices during the historic period. However, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% to nearly $161.3 billion by 2022 in line with other commodities. The graphite market was the fifteenth largest segment of the general mineral mining market accounting for 0.87% of the total. The salt mining market was the largest segment of the general mineral mining market in 2018, accounting for $30.66 billion or 20.8% of the total. The other general mineral mining segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 7.51% during 2018-2022.



The top opportunities in the graphite market will arise in the flake graphite market, which will gain $94.62 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The graphite market size will gain the most in China at $57.77 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the graphite market include deploying underground-drones for 3D mapping, investing in graphite production sites in Africa, investing in autonomous technologies and investing in big data analytics. Player-adopted strategies in the graphite industry include expanding graphite business lines and expanding graphite product portfolios through fundraising.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the author recommends the graphite mining companies to consider investing in research and development to find new ways to purify natural graphite, focusing on development of graphene, and offering competitive pricing, among other strategies.

Companies Mentioned



Agrawal Graphite Industries

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Bass Metals

BlackEarth Minerals

China Carbon Graphite Group Inc.

Chotanagpur Graphite Pvt Ltd

CobalTech Mining Inc

Dalgrafit

Durer Refrakter Malzemeleri Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Elcora

ENVEA

Extrativa Metalquimica

Focus Graphite Inc.

Georg H Luh GmbH

GK Ancuabe Graphite Mine, SA

Grafitos Mexicanos

Graphite India Limited

MARMARA METAL MAMULLTICAS

Mason Graphite

Ma'aden

Nacional de Grafite Ltd

Next Graphite, Inc

NextSource Materials

Qingdao Freyr Graphite Co Ltd

Qingdao Xinghe Graphite Co. Ltd.

SGL Group

Syrah Resources Saudi Arabia LLC

Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited

The UK Carbon & Graphite Co Ltd

Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals Private Limited

Tirupati Graphite Group

Triton Minerals Ltd.

Uralgraphite

Volt Graphite Tanzania Ltd

Zavalievsky Graphite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xozyg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.