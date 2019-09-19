Anima Biotech to Present at 19th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum Hosted by Sachs Associates

/EIN News/ -- BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at Sachs Associates’ 19th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum taking place in Basel, Switzerland, September 25 – 26.



Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Offer of Anima Biotech, will provide an overview of the company’s Translation Control Therapeutics technology for the discovery of small molecule drugs that control mRNA translation.

In addition to his presentation, Mr. Slonim will also participate on a “Platform Technologies & Novel Therapeutics” panel.

Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: 19th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Time: 12:45 p.m. CEST

Room: Darwin

Venue: Congress Center Basel



Details regarding the panel discussion are as follows:

Event: Platform Technologies & Novel Therapeutics Panel

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Time: 10:45 a.m. CEST

About Anima Biotech



Anima Biotech is advancing Translation Control Therapeutics, the first platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud-based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein’s production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Public Relations

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com



