Konica Minolta Honors MMIT for 30 Years as a Pro-Tech Service Award Recipient

Dealer Celebrates Longstanding Service Excellence with 2019 Award

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that MMIT Business Solutions (MMIT) has been honored with a 2019 Pro-Tech Service Award, an award given to those Konica Minolta dealerships that demonstrate the highest commitment to customer support and satisfaction. MMIT also received special recognition for its longstanding excellence, as this marks the 30th consecutive year the dealership has earned this award.

“The Pro-Tech Service Award represents achievement of Konica Minolta’s highest standards for dealer service and proficiency, and we are excited to again recognize MMIT,” said James Ingrassia, Vice President, Solutions Support Division, Konica Minolta. “Their steadfast dedication to providing the highest level of customer service to maintain this certification for 30 years is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we look forward to continuing our relationship for many more years to come.”

To attain the Pro-Tech standard, each element of MMIT’s operation was evaluated and measured, including its management skills, inventory control systems, technical expertise, dispatch systems and customer satisfaction ratings.

“This is a huge achievement for MMIT and we are extremely proud of everyone who helped us achieve our 30-year mark,” said John Skow, Technical Services Manager, MMIT. “We truly value our longstanding partnership with Konica Minolta and strive to uphold our mutual commitment to customer excellence by delivering professional, reliable service.”

The Pro-Tech program requires that dealers meet strict requirements to ensure they are providing the best customer and product support for their Konica Minolta devices in the field. Pro-Tech dealers must also allow random inspections of their Konica Minolta products at customer locations to verify that products are well maintained and customers are satisfied with the level of service and product support.

As part of this elite group of experts, Konica Minolta dealers are able to provide the services of Pro-Tech certified technicians to all their customers – raising the standard of customer service and assuring customers that they can count on Konica Minolta for all their document imaging and solution needs.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About MMIT

MMIT Business Solutions has been a proud, family-owned, Iowa-based business for more than 80 years. The company focuses on service and innovation, priding itself on offering the latest the modern industry has to offer. From IT services, document management and state-of-the-art office equipment, MMIT has everything a company needs to help grow its business. MMIT cares about its community and strives to support local businesses and resources.

