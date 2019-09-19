American Fidelity Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women Nationwide

AF Colleagues Great Place to Work President Michael Bush, American Fidelity President Jeanette Rice and American Fidelity Corporation President Dave Carpenter American Fidelity Colleagues Attend Women in Technology Meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have named American Fidelity one of the country’s Best Workplaces for Women “We strive to be a Great Place to Work for All , and awards like this help us measure our success,” said American Fidelity president and COO Jeanette Rice. “We want to create a welcoming, positive environment for all of our Colleagues regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, age or disabilities.”Currently women make up about 60% of the Company’s Colleagues, 52% of Company officers and about half of top executive team. A few of these positions include: AF president, chief strategy officer, financial controller, chief administrative officer, senior vice president of operations, senior vice president of corporate and human resources, chief information officer and chief technology officer.To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Workanalyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.6 million US employees.The majority of the ranking is based on what women themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men’s reports of the same workplaces. The survey measures the extent to which women report their organizations create a Great Place to Work For All™. Fifteen percent of the remaining rank is based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management, taking into account industry trends.“These winning companies are thriving because women have an equal seat at every table where critical decisions are made,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like American Fidelity know that creating a great workplace where everyone can succeed regardless of gender is not just the right thing to do, but a must-do if you want to be the very best of everything in the marketplace.”###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Workand Fortune Magazine.Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance and Best Workplaces for Diversity.In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT. And, Training magazine chose American Fidelity as one of the Training Top 125 companies that excel at employee training and development.



