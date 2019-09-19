Research Deliver Insight into Global Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market 2019-2025
Wise.Guy.
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) 2019-2025 Global Market Survey" To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market 2019-2025
Description: -
A digital banking platform (DBP) enables a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. A DBP also enables banks to achieve business optimization.
In 2018, the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China.
Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4066824-global-digital-banking-platforms-dbp-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Backbase
EdgeVerve Systems
Temenos
Finastra
TCS
Appway
NETinfo
Worldline
SAP
BNY Mellon
Oracle
Sopra
CREALOGIX
Fiserv
Intellect Design Arena
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into- On-premises, Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4066824-global-digital-banking-platforms-dbp-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Continued......
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.