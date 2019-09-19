Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Research Deliver Insight into Global Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market 2019-2025

Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market 2019-2025

A digital banking platform (DBP) enables a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. A DBP also enables banks to achieve business optimization.

In 2018, the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Backbase
EdgeVerve Systems
Temenos
Finastra
TCS
Appway
NETinfo
Worldline
SAP
BNY Mellon
Oracle
Sopra
CREALOGIX
Fiserv
Intellect Design Arena

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into- On-premises, Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

