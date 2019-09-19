Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to Reach Approx $115 Billion by 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the anti-infective drugs market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



This report describes and evaluates the global anti-infective drugs market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global anti-infective drugs market reached a value of nearly $88.5 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to nearly $115.2 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in incidence rates of infectious diseases, ageing of the global population and growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were patent expiration of drugs, pricing pressures from regulators, and low returns on investments in the anti-infective drugs industry. Going forward, the global economic growth and developments in drug discovery procedures will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the anti-infective drugs market in the future include increasing antimicrobial resistance to anti-infective drugs and supply shortages of anti-infective drugs.

The anti-infective drugs market is segmented by product type into antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and others (including anthelminthic and antiprotozoal drugs). The antivirals market was the largest segment of the anti-infective drugs market in 2018 at 43.1%. The antivirals market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2018-2022.

The antibiotics market is further segmented by product into -lactams, quinolones, macrolides, aminoglycosides and others. The -lactams was the largest segment of the antibiotics market in 2018 at 65.0%. The quinolones segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at CAGR of 8.6% during 2018-2022.

The antivirals market is further segmented by therapeutic type into HIV AIDS therapeutics, hepatitis therapeutics, influenza therapeutics, and herpes therapeutics. HIV AIDS therapeutics segment was the largest segment of the antivirals market in 2018 at 41.4%. Herpes therapeutics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at CAGR of 14.1%.

The antifungals market is further segmented by product into azoles and others. Other antifungal drugs market was the largest segment of the antifungals market in 2018 at 60.0%. The azoles segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at CAGR of 7.7% during 2018-2022.

North America was the largest market for anti-infective drugs, accounting for a 47.7% of the global market in 2018 and mainly supported by the presence of a large patient pool in the region, high prevalence rates of diseases such as tuberculosis, influenza, and HIV/AIDS, and high medical expenditure and insurance coverage in countries such as the USA and Canada. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the anti-infective drugs market will be Africa and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.5% and 9.1% respectively during 2018-2022. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.9% and 6.3% respectively during 2018-2022.

The global anti-infective drugs market is relatively consolidated, with a small number of large players. Top 10 players in the market constitute one half of the market. Players in the market include Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Roche, Pfizer and Mylan N.V.

The global pharmaceutical drugs market, of which the anti-infective drugs market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $923.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% a year since 2014. It will grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to nearly $1,165.7 billion by 2022. The anti-infective drugs market was the fifth largest segment in the global pharmaceutical drugs market in 2018 accounting for 9.6% of the total. The oncology drugs market was the largest segment in the global pharmaceutical drugs market in 2018 accounting for 12.0% of the total and was worth $110.4 billion. Haematology drugs are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global pharmaceutical drugs market at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2018-2022.

The top opportunities in the global anti-infective drugs market will arise in the antivirals segment which will gain $14.11 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The top opportunities in the global antibiotics market will arise in the -lactams segment which will gain $5.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The top opportunities in the global antifungals market will arise in the azoles segment which will gain $1.3 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The top opportunities in the global antivirals market will arise in the HIV AIDS therapeutics segment which will gain $5.3 billion of global annual sales by 2022.

The anti-infective drugs market size will gain the most in the USA at $10.55 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the anti-infective drugs market include entering into collaborative partnerships to broaden product portfolios, focusing on research and development on drug resistance, adopting 3D printing technology to reduce pre-clinical costs, and investing in clinical studies to develop anti-infective drugs. Player-adopted strategies in the anti-infective drugs market include broadening the product portfolios through strategic collaborations and acquisitions and focusing on new drug development through investments in research and development.

To take advantage of these opportunities, the author recommends the anti-infective drugs manufacturing companies to expand in emerging markets, invest in research and development to combat drug resistance and development of new anti-infective drugs, adopt skimmed and competitive pricing strategies, and integrate big data analytics to manage clinical trial data, among other strategies.

