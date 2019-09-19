FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GTT, SRPT, TXT and VRAY

/EIN News/ -- CEDARHURST, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Investors Affected: February 26, 2018 - July 1, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in GTT Communications, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Investors Affected: September 6, 2017 - August 19, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) golodirsen, Sarepta's drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) consequently, the New Drug Application package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive Food and Drug Administration approval; and (iii) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)

Investors Affected: January 31, 2018 - October 17, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Textron Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s positive statements about Arctic Cat’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Investors Affected: March 15, 2019 - August 8, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in ViewRay, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

