The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, NGHC, ABMD and DXC

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)

Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company’s secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Venator Materials PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (a) the fire damage at the Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (b) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company’s insurance policy; (c) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (d) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; and (e) the Company’s reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%.

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)

Class Period: August 6, 2015 to August 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, National General Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National General was perpetrating a massive forced-placed CPI scheme to fraudulently saddle its own customers with unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance policies that it had underwritten; (b) National General’s illicit conduct in foisting unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance on its customers had resulted in some of the victims being declared delinquent, suffering adverse impacts to their creditworthiness, and/or having their cars improperly repossessed; (c) National General was exposed to an extreme risk of regulatory scrutiny, legal risks, and reputational harm as a result of its participation in the forced placed CPI scheme; (d) the Company had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, including by failing to maintain formal documentation sufficient to reasonably ensure the accuracy of internal reporting and accounting procedures across much of its business, including with respect to insurance policy premiums; (e) the Company’s reported quarterly revenues and policy premiums were in part the product of a fraudulent forced-placed insurance scheme and were therefore artificially inflated and unsustainable; and (f) National General had in fact lost substantial business with Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo had terminated the forced-placed CPI scheme after concluding that it posed excessive reputational risk and legal exposure.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ABMD)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 to July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Throughout the class period, Abiomed, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Class Period: persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DXC Technology Company ("DXC") common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus or other documents issued in connection with the April 2017 transaction by which Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Enterprise Services segment was spun off and merged with Computer Sciences Corporation, Inc. to form DXC.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period DXC Technology Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the planned “workforce optimization” plan involved implementing arbitrary quotas; (2) the plan would cut thousands of jobs at the Company; (3) jobs that were particularly at risk of being cut were held by longer-tenured, knowledgeable, and highly compensated senior personnel; (4) these job terminations were selectively timed to artificially inflate reported earnings and other financial metrics; (5) at the time of the formation of DXC Technology Company, J. Michael Lawrie (the incoming President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board at DXC) had forecasted plans for a $2.7 billion workforce reduction in the first year; (6) as a result of these workforce terminations, the Company was unlikely to deliver on client contracts; (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s clients would be dissatisfied and the relationships would be impaired; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

