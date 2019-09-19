Global $52.1 Billion Water Soluble Polymer Market Opportunity Report, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Soluble Polymer Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Water soluble polymer Market size is expected to reach $52.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for water-soluble polymers in water treatment plants worldwide influences the water-soluble polymers market to a large extent. In addition, accelerated oil recovery for crude oil has gained enormous acceptance in the petroleum industry, further increasing demand for water-soluble polymer. Volatile water-soluble polymer prices, however, adversely affect market growth. In contrast, rising demand for water-soluble polymers among developing Asia-Pacific economies is expected to provide key players with new possibilities.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key Companies Profiled in the report include SNF SAS (S.P.C.M. S.A.), Kemira OYJ, J.M. Huber Corporation, GELITA AG, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, LG Corporation (LG Chemicals Ltd.).



Market Segmentation



By Type

Polyacrylamide & Copolymers

Guar Gum & Derivatives

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Casein

Gelatin

Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers



Other Types

By Application

Water Treatment

Detergents & Household Products

Paper Making

Petroleum



Other Applications

Companies Profiled

SNF SAS (S.P.C.M. S.A.)

Kemira OYJ

J.M. Huber Corporation

GELITA AG

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

LG Corporation (LG Chemicals Ltd.)

