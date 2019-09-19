Global $52.1 Billion Water Soluble Polymer Market Opportunity Report, 2019-2025
The Global Water soluble polymer Market size is expected to reach $52.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for water-soluble polymers in water treatment plants worldwide influences the water-soluble polymers market to a large extent. In addition, accelerated oil recovery for crude oil has gained enormous acceptance in the petroleum industry, further increasing demand for water-soluble polymer. Volatile water-soluble polymer prices, however, adversely affect market growth. In contrast, rising demand for water-soluble polymers among developing Asia-Pacific economies is expected to provide key players with new possibilities.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Polyacrylamide & Copolymers
- Guar Gum & Derivatives
- Polyvinyl Alcohol
- Casein
- Gelatin
- Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers
- Other Types
By Application
- Water Treatment
- Detergents & Household Products
- Paper Making
- Petroleum
- Other Applications
Companies Profiled
- SNF SAS (S.P.C.M. S.A.)
- Kemira OYJ
- J.M. Huber Corporation
- GELITA AG
- BASF SE
- Arkema S.A.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- LG Corporation (LG Chemicals Ltd.)
