Application Server Market Analysis & Forecast Report, 2019-2025 - Rapidly Increasing Deployment of IoT, Connected Devices, and Sensors are Anticipated to Propel the Manufacturing Segment

The Global Application Server Market size is expected to reach $27.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing demand and extensive adoption of computer and mobile internet applications have boosted the market growth exponentially. In other areas such as data dissemination, rapid changes in wireless networks and mobile device systems have created countless possibilities to expand the range of application servers. It is expected that the increasing trend in e-commerce and mobile exchange will further fuel demand for application servers.



The manufacturing segment is expected to appear over the forecast period as the fastest-growing segment. The rapidly increasing deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT), connected devices, and sensors are anticipated to play a significant part in accelerating the manufacturing segment's requirement for application servers. Business and personal communication applications, work collaboration applications, and real-time data analytics are some of the significant applications expected to fuel the segment's development over the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key Companies Profiled in the report include Tibco Software, Inc., Pegasystems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, SAP SE, F5 Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc. and IBM Corporation. Based on the analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Application Server Market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Application Server Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Application Server Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Application Server Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Application Server Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Application Server Market by Type

4.1 Global Application Server Java Market by Region

4.2 Global Application Server Microsoft Windows Market by Region

4.3 Global Application Server Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Application Server Market by Deployment

5.1 Global Hosted Application Server Market by Region

5.2 Global On-Premise Application Server Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Application Server Market by End User

6.1 Global Telecom & IT Application Server Market by Region

6.2 Global Manufacturing Application Server Market by Region

6.3 Global Government Application Server Market by Region

6.4 Global Healthcare Application Server Market by Region

6.5 Global BFSI Application Server Market by Region

6.6 Global Retail Application Server Market by Region

6.7 Global Others Application Server Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Application Server Market by Region

7.1 North America Application Server Market

7.2 Europe Application Server Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Application Server Market

7.4 LAMEA Application Server Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Tibco Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

8.2 Pegasystems Inc.

8.3 Fujitsu Limited

8.4 NEC Corporation

8.5 SAP SE

8.6 F5 Networks Inc. (NGINX Inc.)

8.7 Microsoft Corporation

8.8 Oracle Corporation

8.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

8.10 IBM Corporation



