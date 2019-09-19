Rogers now offers more IoT connectivity options for business customers

/EIN News/ -- Rogers first to light up NB-IoT network technology in Canada

Provides most network options for IoT, including US roaming, powered by Canada's most trusted network

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers announced a reciprocal agreement with AT&T to extend LTE-M coverage for IoT customers of both companies, throughout Canada and the United States. Rogers IoT customers will now have the ability to roam on the AT&T LTE-M network while in the US and AT&T customers will be able to roam across the Rogers LTE-M network in Canada. This roaming agreement will benefit businesses who use near real-time IoT solutions such as freight service companies to track vehicle location and telematics for improved safety and overall operations. Additionally, LTE-M enables consumer IoT applications such as wearables, monitoring and tracking solutions.



Rogers also recently launched Narrow-Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT), the first national carrier to light up this network technology in Canada. NB-IoT allows stationary IoT devices and sensors to send and receive small amounts of data over long distances, with very low power requirements. NB-IoT is complementary to Rogers national LTE and LTE-M networks, which are available to IoT customers across Canada. Rogers now provides IoT customers with the most Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network options, which will play a vital role in Rogers 5G network rollout, all powered by Canada's most trusted network.[1]

“Rogers is leading the way in IoT and with today’s announcements, we are delivering on our commitment to bring Canadian businesses the latest in IoT connectivity and Managed Solutions,” said Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business. “With this AT&T roaming agreement, combined with the launch of our NB-IoT network technology in Canada, we are once again driving more innovation for businesses.”

“More and more of our enterprise customers are launching IoT applications across international boundaries. Having access to the Rogers LTE-M network across Canada will help them simplify deployments and scale their North American IoT plans,” said Chris Penrose, President, Advanced Mobility and Enterprise Solutions, AT&T.

To learn more about Rogers IoT network technologies, visit rogers.com/IOTNetworks .

[1] Based on total wireless subscribers.



