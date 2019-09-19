Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Deadline for Submission Nears, NetworkNewsWire Official News Provider

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The fintech industry’s top competition — the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards — is nearing, and the deadline for submitting leaders and pioneers that have impacted the financial technology landscape is Sept. 30. The awards, which will be presented Nov. 19 in New York City, honor and recognize those that are propelling the fintech industry forward with new discoveries, making finance easier to navigate.



Organizations can be nominated in the following categories:

Alternative Data, including best AI platform, most influential scientist and best data analysis tool

Digital Banking, including best digital bank and best API

Institutions, including the most innovative bank and lender, best law firm, best accounting firm, best accelerator and best financial research company.

Investing, including best alternative investments, best wealth management software, best trading technology, best ETF product, most impactful brokerage executive, best brokerage for beginners, best brokerage for options trading, best brokerage for Forex, best brokerage for trading future, and best robo-advisor

Lending

Outstanding Performance, including lifetime achievement, best new product and best financial literacy tool

Payments, including best use of blockchain and best payments app.

Those interested in nominating a top player in the fintech world can do so on the event’s official website (http://nnw.fm/Jh20F).

In addition to nominating award candidates, people are encouraged to vote. Voting is free, and one vote per day, per category, can be placed on the event’s official website as well (http://nnw.fm/Jh20F).

NetworkNewsWire will be participating as the event’s official newswire, providing up-to-the-minute news and information about the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

"We look forward to expanding our relationship with Benzinga by serving as the official newswire of this elite event,” said Christopher Johnson, director of syndicated communications for NetworkNewsWire. "We have worked with the Benzinga team on several occasions and are honored to be associated with such a professional, experienced organization."

Along with recognizing stellar players in the fintech space, the Benzinga Fintech Awards offers a day of exclusive education and networking. For the fifth year in a row, the Benzinga Fintech Awards will bring together the most impressive fintech professionals and organizations who are paving the way forward in financial services and capital markets.

Industry leaders as well as fresh new faces will be participating in this must-attend event that showcases companies with the most impressive and innovative technology. Past speakers and presenters have included Joanna Lambert, general manager of finance and tech at Oath and Yahoo! Finance; Sunayna Tuteja, director of emerging technologies at TDAmeritrade; Barry Metzger, SVP of global, trading and advice at Charles Schwab; and Aaron Klein, CEO of Riskalyze. This year’s agenda is certain to offer an equally inspiring lineup of experts and professionals.

To nominate an organization, place a vote or register to attend the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, visit the event’s official website (http://nnw.fm/Jh20F).

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition, and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content, and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.