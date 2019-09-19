Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Distribution Transformer Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Distribution Transformer -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2019

Description

The distribution transformer market has also been classified based on mounting type into pad, pole, and underground vault. The demand for pad-mounted transformers is expected to increase during the forecast period, due to its usage in a wide range of applications in ground distribution loads as well as their utilization for application in renewable energy installation.

This report focuses on Distribution Transformer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distribution Transformer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. 


A recent report on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has provided a brief overview of the industry with an insightful explanation. This overview mentions the definition of the product/service along with several applications of such a product or service in different end-user industries. It also includes the analysis of the production and management technology employed for the same. The report on global Distribution Transformer market has given an in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, competitive analysis, and detailed regional analysis for the review period of 2019-2024.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Distribution Transformer manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: 


ABB Ltd.  
Crompton Greaves Ltd.  
Eaton Corporation PLC.  
General Electric  
Siemens AG  
Ormazabal  
Transformers and Rectifiers India Limited  
SGB-Smit Group  
Wilson Power Solutions  
Lemi Trafo JSC  
Hyosung Corporation  
Celme S.R.L  
Brush Electrical Machines Ltd.  
Emerson Electric Co.  
Eremu SA  
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.  
Hitachi Ltd.  
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited.  
Schneider Electric  
Vantran Industries, Inc.  
Wenzhou Rockwell Transformer Co., Ltd.

Segmental Analysis

The report includes segmentation of the Distribution Transformer market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Distribution Transformer market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segment by Type 
Dry 
Liquid immersed

Segment by Application 
Pad 
Pole 
Underground vault

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 
1 Industry Overview of Distribution Transformer 
1.1 Definition of Distribution Transformer 
1.2 Distribution Transformer Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Distribution Transformer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Dry 
1.2.3 Liquid immersed 
1.3 Distribution Transformer Segment by Applications 
1.3.1 Global Distribution Transformer Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Pad 
1.3.3 Pole 
1.3.4 Underground vault 
1.4 Global Distribution Transformer Overall Market 
1.4.1 Global Distribution Transformer Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Distribution Transformer Production (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 North America Distribution Transformer Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 Europe Distribution Transformer Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 China Distribution Transformer Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.6 Japan Distribution Transformer Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Distribution Transformer Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.8 India Distribution Transformer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Distribution Transformer 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Distribution Transformer 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Distribution Transformer

.....

8 Distribution Transformer Major Manufacturers Analysis 
8.1 ABB Ltd.  
8.1.1 ABB Ltd.  Distribution Transformer Production Sites and Area Served 
8.1.2 ABB Ltd.  Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.1.3 ABB Ltd.  Distribution Transformer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.2 Crompton Greaves Ltd.  
8.2.1 Crompton Greaves Ltd.  Distribution Transformer Production Sites and Area Served 
8.2.2 Crompton Greaves Ltd.  Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.2.3 Crompton Greaves Ltd.  Distribution Transformer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.3 Eaton Corporation PLC.  
8.3.1 Eaton Corporation PLC.  Distribution Transformer Production Sites and Area Served 
8.3.2 Eaton Corporation PLC.  Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.3.3 Eaton Corporation PLC.  Distribution Transformer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.4 General Electric  
8.4.1 General Electric  Distribution Transformer Production Sites and Area Served 
8.4.2 General Electric  Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.4.3 General Electric  Distribution Transformer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.5 Siemens AG  
8.5.1 Siemens AG  Distribution Transformer Production Sites and Area Served 
8.5.2 Siemens AG  Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.5.3 Siemens AG  Distribution Transformer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.6 Ormazabal  
8.6.1 Ormazabal  Distribution Transformer Production Sites and Area Served 
8.6.2 Ormazabal  Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.6.3 Ormazabal  Distribution Transformer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.7 Transformers and Rectifiers India Limited  
8.7.1 Transformers and Rectifiers India Limited  Distribution Transformer Production Sites and Area Served 
8.7.2 Transformers and Rectifiers India Limited  Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.7.3 Transformers and Rectifiers India Limited  Distribution Transformer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.8 SGB-Smit Group  
8.9 Wilson Power Solutions  
8.10 Lemi Trafo JSC  
8.11 Hyosung Corporation  
8.12 Celme S.R.L  
8.13 Brush Electrical Machines Ltd.  
8.14 Emerson Electric Co.  
8.15 Eremu SA  
8.16 Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.  
8.17 Hitachi Ltd.  
8.18 Kirloskar Electric Company Limited.  

Continued...            

