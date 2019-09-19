President Lourenço speaks with Namibian, Malian counterparts

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 19 - Matters of bilateral interest dominated last Wednesday, in Luanda, the separate meetings between the Angolan President, João Lourenço, and his counterparts from Namibia and Mali. ,

Still on the same day, in the Presidential Palace, the Angolan Head of State also granted separate audiences to the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Fátima Mahamat, the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, and the Culture minister of Djibuti, Mounin Hassan Barreh.

Meanwhile, the presidents of Namibia, Hage Geingob, and Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, as well as the other personalities participated on Wednesday in the opening ceremony of the “Luanda Biennale, a Pan-African Forum for a Culture of Peace”, which is to close on Sunday, September 22.

Speaking to journalists in the end of the audience, the Culture minister of Djibuti, Mounin Hassan Barreh, disclosed that he handed to President João Lourenço a message from his country’s Head of State, Ismael Omar Guellen.

The letter, revealed the Djibuti statesman, is related to that country’s request for Angola’s support to its candidacy to non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

On his turn, the Chairman of the AU Commission, Moussa Fátima Mahamat, spoke with João Lourenço about some current and pertinent continental matters, such as the new agreements reached in Mozambique and Sudan.

