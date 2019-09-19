Security Policy Management: Global Market Anticipated to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Policy Management Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Security Policy Management Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Companies often come across comprehensive security policies or even numerous measures that are almost difficult to manually maintain and execute. Organizations that are very complicated or work in a highly controlled industry feel this discomfort most acutely, but even larger companies are struggling to locate time and funds to confirm adherence with policies.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. It is projected that North America will account for the largest market share in the market for security policy management in 2019. It is anticipated that early adoption of a security policy management solution and the existence of several suppliers providing security policy management will boost the region's market growth. Security policy management solutions are increasingly being implemented by businesses in the region to identify and deter attacks at their initial phase.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key Companies Profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, iManage LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., FireMon LLC, OPAQ Networks, Inc. and Skybox Security, Inc. Based on the analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Intel Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Security Policy Management Market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Security Policy Management Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Security Policy Management Market, by Product

1.4.3 Global Security Policy Management Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Global Security Policy Management Market, by End User

1.4.5 Global Security Policy Management Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Security Policy Management Market by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Global Security Policy Management Solution Market by Region

4.3 Global Security Policy Management Services Market by Region

4.4 Global Security Policy Management Services Market by Type

4.4.1 Global Security Policy Management Professional Services Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Security Policy Management Managed Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Security Policy Management Market by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Global Security Policy Management Network Policy Management Market by Region

5.3 Global Security Policy Management Compliance and Auditing Market by Region

5.4 Global Security Policy Management Change Management Market by Region

5.5 Global Other Product Security Policy Management Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Security Policy Management Market by Organization Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Security Policy Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Security Policy Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Security Policy Management Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.3 Global Manufacturing Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.4 Global Government and Public Sector Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.5 Global Telecom & IT Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.6 Global Consumer Goods & Retail Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Security Policy Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Security Policy Management Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Security Policy Management Market

8.3 Europe Security Policy Management Market

8.4 Asia Pacific Security Policy Management Market

8.5 LAMEA Security Policy Management Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.2 Micro Focus

9.3 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

9.4 Intel Corporation (McAfee LLC)

9.5 iManage LLC

9.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

9.7 Juniper Networks, Inc.

9.8 FireMon LLC

9.9 OPAQ Networks, Inc.

9.10 Skybox Security, Inc.



