Outlook on the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (2019-2025) by Source Type, Application and Geography

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period. This market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.



The growing demand for processed food & beverage drives the growth of microcrystalline cellulose market. Furthermore, a continuous increase in drug consumption like tablets and capsules adds to market growth.



However, coupled with the accessibility of substitute products such as magnesium stearate and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), the high cost of the microcrystalline cellulose is anticipated to restrain industry development.



On the contrary, increased demand for microcrystalline cellulose is anticipated to generate a profitable opportunity for future market growth in emerging countries.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Source Type

1.4.2 Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market by Source Type

3.1 Global Wood Based Market by Region

3.2 Global Non-Wood Based Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market by Application

4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Region

4.2 Global Food & Beverage Market by Region

4.3 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market by Region

5.1 North America Microcrystalline Cellulose Market

5.2 Europe Microcrystalline Cellulose Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Microcrystalline Cellulose Market

5.4 LAMEA Microcrystalline Cellulose Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Rayonier Advanced Material, Inc.

6.2 Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.

6.3 JRS Pharma L.P.

6.4 Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

6.5 Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

6.6 Roquette Freres S.A.

6.7 Avantor Performance Materials, Inc.

6.8 FMC Corporation

6.9 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation



