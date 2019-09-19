Enphase Energy and Sunpro Solar Celebrate Continued Success

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Sunpro Solar has installed as many Enphase-based solar systems in the last 12 months as it has since its founding in 2008. In September 2018, Sunpro Solar announced Enphase as its exclusive inverter supplier and it is one of the leading providers of rooftop solar for the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions. Sunpro Solar is ranked #8 in 2019 Solar Power World Magazine’s Top Solar Rooftop Contractors nationwide and continues to be one of the fastest-growing home solar service providers in the U.S.



“Enphase has supported our company with great products and outstanding customer support during this past year of extraordinary growth for us,” said Marc Jones, chief executive officer and founder of Sunpro Solar. “Going from installing 5MW to 50MW per year has completely transformed the company, and the fact that Enphase products are so simple to install has allowed us to be significantly more efficient on the roof. I think it’s rare that a vendor becomes a catalyst for growth, but Enphase has shown that it is willing to invest time in supporting its customers and building success together."

The Enphase IQ™ Microinverter System dramatically simplifies solar installations as a complete AC system that produces no high-voltage DC, providing a safe solar solution for homeowners. Sunpro Solar uses Enphase IQ microinverters as well as the full suite of Enphase IQ accessory products: the lighter two-wire Enphase Q Cable™, the Enphase IQ Combiner 3™ with pre-installed Enphase IQ Envoy™ communications gateway, and the Enphase AC Battery, all of which help make solar installation simple and fast.

“Sunpro Solar’s growth over the past year is a major accomplishment, and I congratulate Marc and his team at Sunpro,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Our multi-year collaboration with Sunpro has resulted in a great partnership because Sunpro and Enphase share a common commitment to providing the highest quality solutions and superior customer experience.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo, Enphase IQ, Enphase Q Cable, Enphase Combiner, Enphase Envoy, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

About Sunpro Solar



Founded in 2008, Sunpro Solar is one of the leading providers of rooftop solar for the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions. Sunpro Solar designs, installs, and maintains the solar panels on residential and commercial properties. Sunpro Solar has a proven history and reputation for providing quality service and was ranked #11 for 2018 Solar Power World’s Magazine Top Solar Rooftop Contractors. For more information, visit http://www.gosunpro.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the capabilities of our products, including safety features and simplicity of installation, and the quality of our customer service . These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

