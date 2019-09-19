TeleTracking’s Annual Conference is the Industry’s Premiere Gathering of Health System Experts Dedicated to Delivering the Best Patient Experience Across the Care Continuum

For the first time ever, programming includes continuing education credits on disaster readiness essentials for health systems

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., the pioneer of the health system command center concept ― with more than 100 across the United States and the UK [more than all other vendors combined1], will host three days of expert round-table discussions, interactive workshops, solution boot camps, outcomes driven client success stories, one-on-one expert patient flow consultations, and a live and immersive command center experience at its Annual Client Conference [TeleCon19], October 20-23, 2019 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Miami, FL.

At no time is a centralized approach to care more important than during a disaster, and for the first time, continuing education credits will be offered at the conference on the topic of Disaster Readiness Essentials for Health Systems. The two-part, four credit session includes a webinar on October 10 at 12:00 PM (ET) and an in-person session at TeleCon19 on October 23 from 1:00 – 4:15 PM (ET). The program will synthesize established disaster frameworks with health systems operations specific to disaster events, focusing on the guiding principles and practical approaches that improve patient care through readiness, response and recovery. The fee for this course is $99 and is open to those in need of ANCC and ACHE education credits. This educational activity is jointly provided by AXIS Medical Education and TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

The main stage events include two keynote speakers:

Mark Britnell, Global Chairman & Senior Partner, KPMG International, and author of In Search of the Perfect Health System and Human: Solving the Global Workforce Crisis in Healthcare. Britnell has dedicated his professional life to healthcare. He was appointed Chief Executive of University Hospitals Birmingham in 2000, was the mastermind behind the largest new hospital build in NHS history, established the Royal Center for Defense Medicine and developed one of the highest performing healthcare organizations in the UK. Britnell will present Monday, October 21 at 9:00 AM (ET).

William Brady, Senior Adviser to the Secretary, Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will speak on accelerating innovation and improving coordination in healthcare on Tuesday, October 22 at 8:30 AM (ET). Brady advises on policy and program matters with a focus on strategy and policy development related to innovation, deregulation and healthcare financing.

TeleCon19 will also feature:

Command Center Experience: The Command Center Experience shows how to bring all the pieces together to conquer patient waits and provide highly coordinated, quality care to an entire patient population, as well as transform disconnected functions into a single, high-performance system. This year’s expanded Command Center Experience will include new roles and views, and will show how the Command Center and the patient facing areas of a system work together to ensure patients don’t wait for the care they need.

TeleBar: TeleTracking patient flow experts will be available for one-on-one consultations. All appointments will be scheduled using TeleTracking’s newest solution Community Scheduling and Workflow, which makes it possible to schedule both the appointment and receive updates on the appointment status, including any delays.



TeleTracking patient flow experts will be available for one-on-one consultations. All appointments will be scheduled using TeleTracking’s newest solution Community Scheduling and Workflow, which makes it possible to schedule both the appointment and receive updates on the appointment status, including any delays. Breakout Sessions: Will cover topics such as Building the Business Case for a Command Center, Becoming a Data-Driven Organization, Considerations Before Investing in & Designing a Command Center, Disaster Lessons Learned Panel, Making Patient Flow a System Imperative, Optimizing the Operating Room and many more!

“I came to TeleTracking four years ago from a big-box healthcare company because I knew that timely access to care was not going to be solved behind the high walls of corporate America, but by a dedicated team in Pittsburgh working in the trenches with our customers,” said Chris Johnson, President, TeleTracking. “I look forward to the conference every year because it reinforces that we — you and TeleTracking — are making a difference.”

Finally, representatives from the following health systems will present their successful, innovative approaches to implementing TeleTracking solutions and generating positive outcomes. They include:

The conference is free to all TeleTracking clients and includes all course materials and networking events. For more details about TeleCon19, October 20-23, 2019 at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa in Miami, FL, click here.

Media is also invited to attend to learn more and/or to schedule interviews with presenters. Click here to send an inquiry.

About TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

For every hour patients wait for care, they face objectively worse outcomes. TeleTracking believes it is unacceptable that patients are not able to access the care they need, when they need it, due to operating inefficiencies and unnecessary cost barriers. Our mission is simple, to ensure no one waits for the care they need. And that’s why more than a decade ago, TeleTracking recognized the significant benefits of a centralized approach to managing patient flow, led the development of the command center concept, and has implemented more than one hundred operational command centers across the United States and United Kingdom. Named one of Becker's "Great Places to Work" in 2017 and 2018, the 2018 Innovator of the Year: Health IT at the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s Tech 50 Awards, and a Pittsburgh Business Times “Corporate Citizenship Award” winner, TeleTracking has also delivered extraordinary outcomes for nearly three decades that have been the subject of study by the RAND Corporation.

Amie Podolak TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.



