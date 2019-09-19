HOOKIPA to Present Data Demonstrating the Potential of its TheraT® Technology at the Upcoming CICON Conference in Paris

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platforms, will present the anti-cancer impact of its TheraT® technology in four poster presentations at the CICON Cancer Immunotherapy Conference taking place September 25-28 in Paris.

HOOKIPA’s cancer immunotherapies are based on the flexible TheraT® technology, which is a novel, replication-attenuated, arenavirus vector platform. TheraT® is notable for targeting dendritic cells and inducing powerful cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) responses. TheraT® immunotherapies have been shown to control tumors in preclinical models when targeted against various types of tumor associated/specific antigens (viral, self-, and neo-antigens) and can be delivered intratumorally or systemically.

The CICON posters highlight the robust preclinical data package and broad therapeutic utility for TheraT® immunotherapies:

Viral antigens: TheraT ® directed against Human Papilloma Virus type 16 (HPV16) antigens was immunogenic, safe, and effective in clearing tumors and providing long-term protection in mouse models. Combination with checkpoint inhibitors potentiated TheraT ® ’s efficacy.

directed against Human Papilloma Virus type 16 (HPV16) antigens was immunogenic, safe, and effective in clearing tumors and providing long-term protection in mouse models. Combination with checkpoint inhibitors potentiated TheraT ’s efficacy. Tumor-associated self-antigens (TAAs): TheraT ® was employed with two different arena viruses, in a so-called heterologous prime-boost approach, designed to drive even greater CTL response and thereby break tolerance. Intravenous administration of TheraT ® triggered up to 50% TAA epitope specific CTLs and established tumors were eliminated.

was employed with two different arena viruses, in a so-called heterologous prime-boost approach, designed to drive even greater CTL response and thereby break tolerance. Intravenous administration of TheraT triggered up to 50% TAA epitope specific CTLs and established tumors were eliminated. Melanoma TAA: A single dose of TheraT® was shown to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and resulted in tumor eradication.

Based on the promising preclinical data generated to date, HOOKIPA is planning to launch the first clinical trial of a TheraT® immunotherapy in HPV16+ cancers in 2019.

“We believe HOOKIPA’s approach can supercharge the natural defense mechanisms by inducing strong T cell responses and by modulating the tumor microenvironment. With the upcoming initiation of our first clinical program in oncology, we are excited to see these impressive preclinical data translate to cancer patients,” stated Joern Aldag, HOOKIPA’s Chief Executive Officer.

Additional information about HOOKIPA’s poster presentations at CICON 2019: • Title: TheraT®-E7E6, a live-attenuated lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV)-based vector for active immunotherapy of HPV16+ cancer Poster Presentation: Session A; Thursday, September 26, 1:00-3:00pm/6:00-8:00pm; Viollet le Duc and Mansart (Level -1) • Title: Highly efficient tumor control in a preclinical model for HPV16+ cancer induced by a heterologous prime/boost approach with LCMV- and Pichinde Virus (PICV)-based TheraT® vectors Poster Presentation: Session B Friday, September 27, 1:00-3:00pm/6:00-8:00pm; Viollet le Duc and Mansart (Level -1) • Title: Arenavirus-based vector platform for massive tumor self-antigen-specific CD8 T cell immunity Poster Presentation: Session A; Thursday, September 26, 1:00-3:00pm/6:00-8:00pm; Viollet le Duc and Mansart (Level -1) • Title: Reprogrammed tumor microenvironment by intratumoral LCMV vector therapy promotes T cell-dependent melanoma eradication Poster Presentation: Session B Friday, September 27, 1:00-3:00pm/6:00-8:00pm; Viollet le Duc and Mansart (Level -1)

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.

HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, VaxWave®*, a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT®*, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. Both technologies are designed to allow for repeat administration while maintaining an immune response. TheraT® has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other published immunotherapy approaches. HOOKIPA’s “off-the-shelf” viral vectors target dendritic cells in vivo to activate the immune system.

HOOKIPA’s VaxWave®-based prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients awaiting kidney transplantation from living cytomegalovirus-positive donors. To expand its infectious disease portfolio, HOOKIPA has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly research and develop functional cures for HIV and Hepatitis B infections. HOOKIPA is building a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens.

TheraT® and VaxWave® are not approved anywhere globally and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com .

*Registered in Europe; Pending in the US.

HOOKIPA Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” or similar expressions and the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause HOOKIPA’s research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including HOOKIPA’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, HOOKIPA’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations and HOOKIPA’s ability to achieve the milestones under the agreement with Gilead. HOOKIPA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see HOOKIPA’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 which is available on the Security and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and HOOKIPA’s website at www.hookipapharma.com.

For further information, please contact: Media Investors Nina Waibel Matt Beck Senior Director - Communications Executive Director – Investor Relations Nina.Waibel@HookipaPharma.com Matthew.Beck@HookipaPharma.com Media enquiries Sue Charles/ Ashley Tapp Instinctif Partners Hookipa@Instinctif.com +44 (0)20 7457 2020



