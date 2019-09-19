GameStop Celebrates 72-Hour PRO DAY Sale with Hot Deals

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention PowerUp Rewards Pro Members – on your marks, get set, shop! Beginning Sept. 20-22, GameStop will be celebrating its third PRO DAY sale of the year where gamers can take advantage of more than $3,400 in exclusive deals.



“This PRO DAY sale has the deepest discounts we’ve offered so far this year – and there’s a good mix of value deals across our gaming and collectibles merchandise that will save customers time and money,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop.

For the full line-up of PRO DAY, visit https://www.gamestop.com/deals/pro-day

Video Game Consoles:

Nintendo Switch as low as $0 with trade credit for the following:

° $300 – iPhone 7,Samsung Galaxy S9, iPad Pro

° $420 – iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10, iPad Pro 3

Certified Refurbished & Pre-owned Xbox One (500GB): $129.99

Game Deals:

Rage 2: $24.99 / Rage 2 Collectors: $84.99

The Division 2: $24.99

Kingdom Hearts 3: $24.99

Mortal Kombat 11: $39.99

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $19.99

Accessories:

Save up to 30% on select accessories

Save up to $35 on HyperX and Turtle Beach gaming headsets

Collectibles & Apparel:

50% off all Jim Lee POP! Vinyl and POP! & Tee combos

40% off Monopoly board games

40% off Kingdom Hearts, Overwatch, Fallout collectibles

30% off Funko Gears Collector Box

To learn more about the benefits of becoming a PowerUp Pro member, please visit Gamestop.com/PowerUpRewards or your local GameStop store.

