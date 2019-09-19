MKS Instruments Ranks #21 on the Fortune® 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Third year in a Row for MKS on this Prestigious List

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that it has been selected to the Fortune® 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List for the third year in a row, ranking #21 on the list. Fortune‘s 2019 ranking of the world’s top three-year performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns provides a snapshot of the trends driving the global economy, such as the continued ascendance of the technology sector.



“We are pleased to be recognized as one of Fortune’s fastest growing companies for the third year in a row,” said Jerry Colella, Chief Executive Officer of MKS Instruments. “Our focus over the last five years on sustainable and profitable growth has enabled us to deliver to our customers, shareholders, and employees. Our robust and disciplined MKS business process fuels both our organic growth and our ability to seamlessly integrate and increase the value of our strategic acquisitions.”



To learn more about Fortune magazine’s 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, visit https://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/2019.



About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, power, reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, optics and laser-based manufacturing solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.



