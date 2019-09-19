Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

Wise.Guy.

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global smart irrigation controllers market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.30% between 2017 and 2023. In 2023, the market is estimated to be worth more than USD 1755.1 million.

The smart irrigation controllers have received wider popularity in the past few years and are expected to witness a steep hike in the coming years as well. These smart irrigation controllers are capable to read precise data from various sensors including soil moisture, rain, temperature, humidity etc and prove to be useful in irrigation. Advanced technologies such as IoT devices and cloud computing are used in the agriculture sector.

Advantages offered by smart irrigation controllers are studied in the report. These smart irrigation controllers gather data from sensors installed on the field and then transfer the same data to the cloud thus useful in agriculture sector. However, some of the factors such as high technological costs and limited technical knowledge are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of smart irrigation controllers market.

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into Weather-based controllers and sensor-based controllers

Based on application, the market has been segmented into farms, orchard, greenhouses, sports grounds, turfs & landscapes and others.

By sales channel, the market is divided into direct channel and distribution channel.

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global smart irrigation controllers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, African regions and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries like the US and Canada are included while in European market, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered. North America holds major share of the global smart irrigation controllers market. Countries like the US and Canada adopted smart irrigation technologies at the first and therefore they hold the large share of this region in the smart irrigation market. Faster adoption of the advanced technologies in irrigation is also increasing the smart irrigation controllers market in the APAC region and it will become an attractive market for smart irrigation controllers in the future. The farmers are increasingly using better irrigation systems and devices in countries such as Japan, China and South Korea which is partly driving the market growth in the region. In order to reserve natural water reserves, the requirement of smart irrigation controllers has increased in the developing economies as well.

The market report will help to analyse and forecast the future smart irrigation controllers market, in terms of value, system type, application, trends and region as well.

