Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market 2019-2024

As per a new report which is added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR), the global hydraulic bolt tensioner market to increase rapidly in next few years.

Bolt tensioning is basically an industry-wide practice which is used to tighten bolts and studs and bolt tensioning stretches the bolt and creates a clamping force on the joint. To tighten the bolts, the hydraulic bolt tensioners are used as they have higher level of accuracy and are much reliable as compared to other bolt tensioners.

Hydraulic bolt tensioners are widely used across many industries including wind, power generation and oil & gas among many others as they make leak-free, safe and faster bolt connections for flanges, piping and other industrial equipment.

The advantages offered by hydraulic bolt tensioner are also viewed as an important aspect to expand the market. These bolts help in saving precious time and money as well. However, some of the challenges affecting the market size of global hydraulic bolt tensioner is also studied in the report.

Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into Topside Bolt Tensioners, Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners and Wind Bolt Tensioners.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Oil and Gas, Wind & Power Generation, Industrial and others.

On the basics of sales channel, the market is divided into direct channel and distribution channel.

Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered. In terms of revenue, North America is anticipated to hold a major share in the global hydraulic bolt tensioner market. The increased use of advanced tool technology for connecting bolts using hydraulic bolt tensioners has resulted in reduced accidental cases at workplace which thus increases the market size of global hydraulic bolt tensioner in North America. APAC region is also expected to be an attractive market for hydraulic bolt tensioner. Rise in industries such as wind, power generation and oil & gas in the APAC region has increased the demand of hydraulic bolt tensioner in the region. It is expected that APAC is set to make a significant contribution to the global hydraulic bolt tensioner market in terms of revenue. The rapid growth in industries and urban population in the countries such as Japan, China and South Korea has increased the demand of energy which is driving the market growth of hydraulic bolt tensioner in the region. The market in Europe is also expected to witness a sound growth during the projection period, due to the surge in wind and power generation in the region.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

