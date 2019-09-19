JCPenney Spices Up Fall Wardrobes with Head-to-Toe Looks for Women

Worthington® takes center stage with fall’s newest shades of brown

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCPenney [NYSE: JCP] is inviting women to spice up their style this fall with warm neutrals that take away the chill of the crisp autumn air. Designed to make the most of her fall wardrobe and build on the strength of the retailer’s private brands, JCPenney is heating up everyone’s favorite fall basics with bow blouses, pleated skirts, cozy dusters, wide-leg pants, animal prints and more.

“As we work to renew our fashion authority, we are introducing a new women’s collection at JCPenney that welcomes her to discover the warmth of fall, as comforting as her favorite spiced latte” said Michelle Wlazlo, chief merchant for JCPenney. “The season’s must-have colors and prints are brought to life throughout the women’s department, particularly in our popular private brand, Worthington. Our talented team of in-house designers has showcased the collection with polished, classic looks to take her from day to night – all at an incredible value.”

Warm Neutrals

Fall’s newest neutrals – cognac brown, camel, mulled orange and sunset gold – add spice to each outfit, while boucle, satin and jacquards add depth and versatility to the overall look. Animal prints are here to stay through the fall season, bringing leopard, cheetah and snakeskin into her most stylish moments. The chic lady coat is the perfect finishing touch to make a neutral fall statement. These trends can be layered and paired, showing off a polished, understated look at an affordable price.

New Classics

This season brings a return to effortless women’s head-to-toe styles, providing each customer with the all-day sophistication that supports the way she lives her life. The bow blouse and pleated skirt pair together to offer movement, giving an air of femininity and poise. A romantic-sleeved blouse and wide-leg pants harken back to iconic women’s style of the 1970s. Thoughtful styling provides an ease of confidence to whatever her day brings, pairing items that easily transition from work to evening. When viewing the collection customers will be surrounded by fall’s most stunning colors and styles.

The JCPenney fall collection is available now in all stores and at jcpenney.com. To view the entire collection, visit https://www.jcpenney.com/m/fashion-trends .

