Agritek Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Quarterly Report Returning to Fully Reporting Status with Company Receiving $500,000 Capital Infusion as New CEO Scott Benson Takes Leading Role

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active real estate investor for the cannabis sector and consultant for multiple cannabis brands, today announced that the company has filed its quarterly financials or 10Q, returning to fully reporting status and compliance as of yesterday, September 18th. The company can now complete its application to the higher exchange or OTCQB as previously stated.

Recently, the Company announced the appointment of Scott Benson as Chief Executive Officer of Agritek Holdings, Inc. Mr. Benson will be replacing Suneil Singh Mundie effective as of today, September 19th. Mr. Benson is a lifelong entrepreneur and operator, having built a number of successful businesses. Most recently, he is one of the founders and CEO of Apex Extractions based in Oakland, California, a leading provider of concentrates and oils used in a variety of products for the cannabis industry and ten time Cannabis Cup winner for unique and innovative products for the industry. With Mr. Benson’s appointment, the Company’s advisory board completed a $500,000 initial capital infusion for operations from its private banking arm while the Company completes the registration of a $5,000,000 equity line on behalf of the Company.

“I am extremely enthusiastic about my new role as CEO of Agritek Holdings and plan to move immediate non-cannabis revenue from subsidiaries including Agritek vendors for our orders of cartridges, packaging, equipment, and real estate rental income through my resources. The Capital raised by long time former management of Agritek Holdings will allow me to create substantial growth and revenue opportunities. I look forward to sharing regular updates with our shareholders and the investment community and providing immediate result driven and meaningful shareholder value to our investors,” stated Scott Benson on behalf of Agritek Holdings.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (www.AgritekHoldings.com), is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Specifically, Agritek Holdings provides strategic capital and functional expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of cannabis related holdings. Currently, the Company is focused on three high-value segments of the cannabis market, including real estate investment, intellectual property/brands, and infrastructure, with operations in three U.S. States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including "Hemp Pops", "Chillo" as Hemp oil wellness products, and "California Premiums". Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

