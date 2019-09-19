Integrated Cannabis’ Ganja Gold is the Top Infused Pre-Roll Brand in California – with the #1 and #3 Best Selling SKUs

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Integrated Cannabis” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ganja Gold, is the top infused pre-roll brand in California, through July 2019, with roughly USD$3,300,000 in sales to date for fiscal year 2019.



According to BDS Analytics, “This past July, consumers in California spent $25 million on Pre-Rolled products, a 66 percent increase compared to July 2018. While sales of Flower have ceded share to other categories, Pre-Rolled products are another matter. This past July, revenues from Pre-rolled products contributed nine percent towards overall revenue in California.” Furthermore, the number 1 and number 3 selling SKUs in the infused pre-roll category were Ganja Gold products - which are currently available in over 250 dispensaries all over California.

“The pre-roll and specifically pre-roll market has seen tremendous growth in the last year, and of late due to many factors, Seth Wiles, president of Integrated Cannabis. Wiles also went on to say, “We will leverage our standing as the best-selling infused pre-roll brand in the world’s largest cannabis market (California) to launch in other key states this Fall.”

About Integrated Cannabis Company

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.icaninc.com.

About Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF), is the premier brand of infused pre-rolls in the state. Ganja Gold focuses on using only the best available flower and concentrates with state of the art proprietary technology to create connoisseur level pre-rolls unseen in the marketplace. With our flagship Tarantula™, Ganja Gold continues to set the bar in quality and experience.

For more information about Ganja Gold, visit their website at www.ganjagold.com

