Avadim Health Announces Distribution Agreement With School Health

/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadim Health, Inc. (“Avadim”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with School Health Corporation (“School Health”), one of the nation’s largest distributor of products and services to the 90,000 primary, secondary and collegiate schools, for the promotion of Theraworx Protect. Theraworx Protect’s hygiene solution is a clinically proven and published innovation that is used by over a million patients annually and has already made its debut in several school districts.



Steve Woody, Chairman and CEO of Avadim Health, stated, “The clinical and hospital adoption of Theraworx Protect lends significant validity to our brand. Theraworx Protect is designed to support the skin’s natural antimicrobial barrier functions, while remaining safe for the students, faculty and staff. This collaboration is a natural fit given what School Health stands for and the long history of success they have in helping our schools have a safer existence.”

Ralph Lombardo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Avadim Health, said, “Theraworx Protect’s hospital-proven, innovative, hygiene solution is making a difference in hospitals nation-wide and will make a difference in schools, primarily because of its unique balance of safety and efficacy. Our primary goal in partnering with this industry leader is to extensively broaden our share of voice and leverage the academic hospital successes we have experienced. Each academic hospital that utilizes Theraworx Protect will serve as an educational epicenter for schools that wish to follow their path for adopting clinically-proven hygiene. We anticipate accelerated adoption and look forward to making a difference for children across the country and tapping into the education market that is comprised of more than 90,000 primary, secondary and collegiate schools across the country.”



About School Health Corporation:

School Health is a national, full-service provider of health supplies and services to health professionals in educational settings from pre-school to college. School Health collaborates with customers and is an advocate for the health and wellness of those entrusted to their care. Since 1957, School Health has been dedicated to helping school-based health professionals keep their students healthy. From an initial focus on school nurses, School Health has expanded to serve athletic trainers, early childhood specialists and special needs educators. Their comprehensive offering includes health supplies, sports medicine equipment, early childhood products, physical education, recreation and athletic products and special needs aids. School Health goes beyond merely supplying products, providing product support, training, advisory services and exceptional customer care.



About Avadim Health, Inc.:

Based in Asheville, NC, Avadim is a rapidly growing health and wellness company built around the concept of serving. With a mission to change lives and transform communities, Avadim identifies unmet health needs and addresses them by discovering new ways to care. The company offers a portfolio of advanced, safe solutions and has a strong pipeline across a broad range of health and wellness areas.

