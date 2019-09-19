Omaha National Promotes Mary Senff to Vice President of Company Development

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omaha National, a provider of workers compensation insurance and payroll services to small and midsize businesses, has announced the promotion of Mary Senff to vice president of company development. In this role she is responsible for the company employee development program and other strategic initiatives.

“Mary leads many key functions within the company. One of the most important is our in-house training program. We’ve found it rarely works for us to hire experienced employees from other workers comp companies: Our standards are higher and our strategic thinking is quite different. So we hire for brains, character, and aptitude, and provide our own unique training,” said Naomi Wilson, chief operating officer of Omaha National.

Omaha National is growing fast with premium doubling year over year and coverage expanding into Illinois and Pennsylvania. As a result, staff has grown from six employees to 85 in three years and the company is in the process of doubling its office space.

Senff is one of Omaha National’s six founding executives. She previously worked as the learning and development manager at a national workers compensation company. Additionally, she is involved in the community as a guild board member for the Child Saving Institute and is active in fundraising for the National Brain Tumor Society. Senff earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

About Omaha National

Omaha National is a new insurance company that has grown to more than $30 million in premium after two years of marketing and is already generating one of the lowest loss ratios in the industry average. The company employs an insurtech approach of gaining advantage through the development of proprietary software. Omaha National is expanding to become a national workers compensation insurer. For more information, visit omahanational.com.

Attachment

Sara Wilson Omaha National Insurance Company 402-699-1458 swilson@smithkroeger.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.