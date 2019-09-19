Imperial Retains CHF Capital Markets to Provide Investor Relations Services

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) is pleased to announce that it has retained CHF Capital Markets (“CHF”) to provide investor relations services under a 12 month contract effective immediately and ending Sept. 12, 2020. Thereafter, the contract may be extended month to month with a two months cancellation notice. The services will include support for investment community outreach, corporate communications, branding and social and digital marketing as well as arranging investor meetings.



Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive $6,000 per month in fees and will be granted an incentive stock option to purchase 350,000 shares priced in the context of the market on the date of has grant. Company options vest quarterly over twelve months and have a five-year term. Upon termination of the services agreement, any unexercised options will expire after 30 days, as required under TSXV policy.

“We are advancing our two key projects - the Opawica gold project and the Crater Lake scandium-rare earth project in prolific mining regions of Quebec,” said Imperial’s President and CEO, Peter Cashin. “Now is an ideal time to engage Cathy Hume and the well-regarded CHF team to introduce our story to an extensive audience of mining-savvy professionals through face-to-face meetings and digital platforms. Our project activities should allow for continuous news flow throughout the year. We look forward to working with Cathy and her team to enhance Imperial’s investor profile and to communicate the significant investment opportunities that Imperial Mining offers.”

Imperial intends to focus on its two most advanced 100%-owned mineral properties: Opawica Gold and the Crater Lake scandium-rare earth projects in Quebec. The Opawica gold property is in the prolific Bachelor Lake-Windfall Lake region, lying within major regional deformation corridors that host several gold occurrences and some former gold producers, including the Joe Mann mine, the Bachelor Lake mine and Osisko’s advanced Windfall Lake project. Historical drilling from the Central Zone returned up to 6.9 g/t gold (Au) over 3.8 m and 87.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m. The Crater Lake Project is located 200km northeast of Schefferville, Québec consisting of 57 contiguous claims covering 27.8km2. Winter drilling program reported impressive grade of 95.5 m grading 314 g/t scandium oxide (Sc2O3), including 16.3 m grading 353 g/t Sc2O3 and 113.9 m grading 310 g/t Sc2O3, including 354 g/t Sc2O3 over 12.0 m.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

Visit our website for more information: https://imperialmgp.com/

For further information, please contact:

Peter J. Cashin, President & CEO

Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571

Email: info@imperialmgp.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

