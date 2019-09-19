Marine Beacons Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Marine Beacons -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Marine Beacons are basically a type of simple light emitting navigational aids used in surfaces of seas, rivers or oceans to guide the seafarers to maneuverer the ship or boat accordingly and also warns about the presence of an obstacle ahead.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FenderCare

Marine Beacons

Xylem

Zeniya Aluminum Engineering Group

Ryokuseisha

Resinex

Corilla

Floatex

Gisman

ACR Electronics

Sealite

JFC

Maflash

Xeos Beacons

SABIK

Grupo Lindley

Eaton MEDC

HEICO (Dukane Seacom)

Mesemar

Woori Marine

Shandong Buoy&Pipe

Pharos Marine Automatics Power

Kama

Tideland

Almarin

Mobilis

JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd

Mediterraneo Senales Maritimas

Carmanah Technologies Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The report includes segmentation of the Marine Beacons market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Marine Beacons market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segment by Type

By Product Type

LED Marine Beacon

Halogen Marine Beacon

Others

By Power Source

Solar Charged

AC Charged

Segment by Application

Offshore

Coastal & Harbor

Inland Waters

