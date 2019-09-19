Single Use Bioprocessing Market | 17.65% CAGR | Strategic Analysis | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

Single Use Bioprocessing Market with 17.65% CAGR

Single Use Bioprocessing Market size is set to grow at record CAGR of 17.65% during the forecast period (2019–2025)

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Single Use Bioprocessing Market is an upcoming market with strong market opportunity through 2025 and is an outcome of growing bio-pharmaceutical companies. Drug developers are increasingly adopting single use bioprocessing technology to speed up production activities with minimum risks of cross-contamination.

The growing demand for biologics, limited number of potential products in the pipeline has driven key biopharmaceutical drug developers to adopt single-use bioprocessing technologies which are cost-effective and enable the quick turnaround of products.

The strong presence of “plug and play” single use bioprocessing filtration and testing products in analysis of biopharmaceutical proteins drives the market growth. Followed by, wide presence media bags and containers, disposable bioreactors, disposable mixers as other innovative products across Single Use Bioprocessing Market.

Among Applications, the market growth is assessed across filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing and purification. Accordingly, Merck Millipore introduced the single-use tangential flow filtration devices for streamlined bioprocessing, in particular to process mAbs and ADCs in minutes.

Currently hundreds of therapeutic monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are in development; various companies have multiple biomolecules in their pipelines which widens the market size in the coming years.

However, limited technologies to improve performance of bioprocessing operations, higher cost of implementing bioprocessing technologies and issues regarding disposing of bioprocess materials are amidst the factors restraining single use bioprocessing market growth.

Asia Pacific proceeds growth phase with China as frontier market share holder

Major market players are adopting collaborative approaches with pioneer technology suppliers in China to increase productivity and improve standards of single-use products. Accordingly, in 2018 GE Healthcare collaborated with Wego Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd to manufacture single-use consumables for bioprocessing for bringing therapeutics to patients faster.

Further, key global players such as Thermo Fisher are establishing bioprocessing training centres with highly trained process scientists and engineers to bring global capabilities and experience to more customers across China and enhance customer support and security of supply for Chinese bio manufacturers.

Whereas, other emerging nations are showcasing market presence with strong implementation of single use bioprocessing technology for developing disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacture biopharmaceutical products.

Investments in production facilities and strategic collaborations observed across the market players

Key players are contributing towards market growth by expanding their bioprocessing divisions, implementing bioprocessing analytical technologies and collaborating with biologic developers to design optimal bioprocessing solutions. For instance, in 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened its first Bioprocess Design Center in Shanghai, China.

In addition, intense investments are being observed to enhance production capabilities and multi-user bioprocess control stations. For instance, in May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced investment up to $50 million in its global bio production capabilities to provide additional capacity for manufacturing single-use bioprocess container (BPC) systems.

Accordingly, in 2018, Distek Inc. introduced the BIOne 1250 Bioprocess Control Station which can bioprocess for both mammalian and microbial models.

Whereas, other key market players are considering partnerships as the most efficient way to expand production platforms. In september 2019, GE Healthcare and Germfree collaborated to develop modular bioprocessing and biomanufacturing platform for emerging biotherapeutics and gene therapy.

Other prominent market players include General Electric Company (GE Healthcare); Eppendorf AG; Sartorius AG; Danaher Corporation; Corning Incorporated; ThermoFisher Scientific; Pall Corporation; Merck Millipore; Kühner AG; JM BIOCONNECT; Infors AG; Lonza; Entegris, Inc.; Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.; and PBS Biotech, Inc., and DistekInc.

