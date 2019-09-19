$24.7Bn Network Security Software Market, 2025 - Key Market Players are Taking Significant Initiatives to Obtain a Cutting-Edge Among the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Security Software Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Network Security Software Market size is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Network security software is designed to improve a network's safety. There are many distinct kinds of network security software that assist protect data in transit, data at rest, and other network configuration elements. Network security software consists of instruments for real-time monitoring of a network to avoid unauthorized access, data leakage or other threats.



These tools can focus on endpoint security, where network information is displayed on machines, or internal security, where different threats occur within the network itself. In addition, elements of core network applications are regarded by some as a different type of network security software, such as patches and operating system security updates.



The key market players of global network security software market are taking significant initiatives to obtain a cutting-edge among the competition. For instance, in June 2019, Cisco introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Network Analytics to allow IT teams to operate at machine velocity and scale through personalized network ideas.



Cisco also introduced technologies to efficiently handle customers and applications across the entire business network - from campus networks and Wide Area Networks (WANs) to information centers and the IoT edge. In changing the network security software industry landscape, the services segment will play an important part and will expand during the forecast period.



Network security software services support organizations across different verticals with consultations, design and implementation, and training and support in order to efficiently address network threats and therefore guarantee safety across enterprise networks.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key Companies Profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Avast PLC, Qualys, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., FireMon LLC, IBM Corporation and AT&T, Inc.



Based on the analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and AT&T, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Network Security Software Market.



Scope of the Study



By Component

Solution

Firewall

Antivirus/Antimalware

Data Loss Prevention and DDoS Mitigation

Unified Threat Management

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Network Access Control and Secure Web Gateways

Vulnerability Scanning and Sandboxing

Others

Services

Integration & Deployment

Advisory & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On Premise

Cloud

By End-user

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

Symantec Corporation

FireEye, Inc.

Avast PLC

Qualys, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

FireMon LLC

IBM Corporation

AT&T, Inc.

