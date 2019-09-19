Enterprise Asset Management Market Set to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2025 - IBM, SAP and Oracle are the Forerunners of the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enterprise Asset Management Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Enterprise Asset Management Market size is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infor Inc.

ABB Group

CGI Inc.

Aptean Inc.

AVEVA Group PLC

Upkeep Technologies Inc.

Ultimo Software Solutions Inc.

To manage resources, structures, equipment, IT and other commercial assets, enterprises demand EAM. Return on Assets (ROA) demonstrates how profitable the assets of a company are in revenue generation. EAM provides timely maintenance of resources that help avoid machine or machinery from malfunctioning and thus reduce downtime on the device.



EAM expands the existence of investments that preserve capital and save the financial and long term impact of the current resources being scrapped. EAM software optimizes business resources' usage and productivity and, therefore, improves the ROA in turn.



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. During the forecast period, the SMEs segment is anticipated to develop at a higher rate than that of the large enterprises segment. To stay competitive on the market, SMEs can leverage mobility-based low-cost EAM solutions. In addition, small and medium-sized enterprises with less financial strength than big companies will involve extra assistance from suppliers of enterprise asset management solutions to maximize their resource usage.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key Companies Profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor, Inc., ABB Group, CGI, Inc., Aptean, Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, Upkeep Technologies, Inc. and Ultimo Software Solutions, Inc. Based on the analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Enterprise Asset Management Market.



Market Segmentation



By Component

Solution

Inventory Management

Facility Management

Labor Management

Asset Lifecycle Management

Predictive Maintenance

Others

Services

Integration & Deployment

Advisory & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On Premise

Cloud

By End-user

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Government & Public Sector

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8mj9nt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.