Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Additions to Management Team

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neoleukin”) (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the appointments of Leslie Aberman as Vice President, Legal Affairs and Intellectual Property, and Samantha Willing, Vice President, People.

“We are delighted to have Leslie and Sam join Neoleukin and believe they will make significant impacts as leaders and strategic thinkers as we continue to grow our team and our scientific expertise,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin.

Leslie Aberman brings over 18 years of law firm and biopharmaceutical experience. She previously served as Associate General Counsel for the Infectious Disease Research Institute and provided intellectual property guidance at Seattle Genetics from 2007 to 2015, most recently as Senior Director, Intellecutal Property. She previously served in the life sciences practice group at Woodcock Washburn, LLP and Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton, LLP. Aberman received a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and a B.S. in Biochemistry from Brown University.

Samantha Willing brings over 20 years of human resources experience spanning the hospitality, hi-tech and biotech industries. This includes roles at Limeade, a Bellevue-based technology company, Seattle Genetics, and Microsoft. In addition, Willing has operated an executive coaching business for 10 years and studied Business and Human Resources at Washington State University.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

