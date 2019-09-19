California Senator Thomas J. Umberg will visit Coastline College’s Newest Veterans Resource Center (VRC) in Garden Grove

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA (SEPTEMBER 19, 2019) FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honorable Thomas J. Umberg, California State Senator representing the 34th district, will be visiting the newly opened Veterans Resource Center (VRC), located on the Garden Grove Campus of Coastline College, next Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m.

A grand opening for the college's 3rd Veterans Resource Center was previously held August 19, 2019. Coastline now has three Veterans Resource Centers located on the various campuses within Orange County. Coastline College has been serving the active duty service members and veterans for more than 40 years.

Senator Umberg is very active in military and veteran issues. He is a retired colonel and his wife is a retired brigadier general. The senator was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, then promoted to Captain. Umberg remained in the U.S. Army Reserve, rising to the rank of Colonel. Senator Umberg's military decorations include: the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, the US Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal.

The Coastline College Veterans Resource Center (VRC) was established to help our incoming veteran students transition from soldiers to academic environment, as they rebuild better lives for themselves, and their families. The VRC’s provides Coastline student and community veterans with an informative and supportive environment so that they may explore the comprehensive array of resources available to them and provides our veterans with transition assistance, including personal assistance, educational guidance, and professional resource support services.

For additional information on veteran services, please contact the VRC at (714) 241-6126

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.