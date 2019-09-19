Insights Into the Application Gateway Market (2019-2025): Breakdown by Component, Organization Size, End-user and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Application Gateway Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Application Gateway Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Trends, such as enhanced demand for protected networks and development in a multitude of application-layer attacks, are boosting and strengthening the application gateway market. Organizations adopt application gateway solutions for the protection of their network application layer. The advancement of data security solutions and the related benefits for all potential customers have defined the evolution. Application gateway providers try to simplify things so that companies can safeguard critical information and protect the company from future attacks.



In order to boost business activities and increase client base, organizations constantly introduce business products supported by cutting edge technologies. In the BFSI sector, technological improvements are making the industry a lucrative fraud target. Banking organizations require security products and services that are capable of protecting employees, assets, customers, branches, offices, and operations.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key Companies Profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Orange S.A., F5 Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Aculab PLC, Kemp Technologies, Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation and SAP SE are some of the forerunners in the Application Gateway Market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Application Gateway Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Application Gateway Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 Global Application Gateway Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Application Gateway Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Application Gateway Market by Component

4.1 Global Application Gateway Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Application Gateway Services Market by Region

4.3 Global Application Gateway Market by Services Type

4.3.1 Global Application Gateway Integration & Deployment Market by Region

4.3.2 Global Application Gateway Advisory & Consulting Market by Region

4.3.3 Global Application Gateway Support & Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Application Gateway Market by Organization Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Application Gateway Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Application Gateway Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Application Gateway Market by End User

6.1 Global BFSI Application Gateway Market by Region

6.2 Global Retail Application Gateway Market by Region

6.3 Global Manufacturing Application Gateway Market by Region

6.4 Global Government and Public Sector Application Gateway Market by Region

6.5 Global Healthcare Application Gateway Market by Region

6.6 Global Telecom & IT Application Gateway Market by Region

6.7 Global Others Application Gateway Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Application Gateway Market by Region

7.1 North America Application Gateway Market

7.2 Europe Application Gateway Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Application Gateway Market

7.4 LAMEA Application Gateway Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Microsoft Corporation

8.2 SAP SE

8.3 Orange S.A.

8.4 F5 Networks Inc.

8.5 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

8.6 Zscaler Inc.

8.7 Akamai Technologies Inc.

8.8 Aculab PLC

8.9 Kemp Technologies Inc. (Mill Point Capital)

8.10 Citrix Systems Inc.



