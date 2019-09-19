Keith Moore, Founder and CEO of CyberPolicy, to Participate in ‘Cyber: A Plague on Both Your Houses’ Panel at InsureTech Connect 2019

Additional Panelists Will Include Rotem Iram, CEO and Founder of At-Bay, Pascal Millaire, CEO at CyberCube, Siobhan O’Brien, Head of the Cyber Centre of Excellence for International and Global Specialities at Guy Carpenter and Michael Reitblat, CEO and Co-Founder of Forter

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberPolicy ®, the world's first marketplace to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) compare, quote, and buy cyber insurance online in minutes, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Keith Moore, will be a featured speaker at InsureTech Connect 2019 .



A recognized insurance technology leader in both Personal and Commercial P&C Insurance, Moore will join other industry leaders in a discussion about the growth of commercial cyber insurance. Titled ‘Cyber: A Plague on Both Your Houses,’ the panel will discuss how prepared the cyber insurance industry is to face a large number of simultaneous claims, especially given the fact that cyber risk knows no geographical boundaries. Alex Scherbakovsky, General Partner at AXA Venture Partners, will moderate the panel, which will convene on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 3 pm PT in room 359/360.

“It’s a privilege to once again participate in InsureTech Connect, and this year we’re especially excited to discuss the cyber insurance requirements of growing businesses across a variety of industries,” said Moore. “We look forward to meeting and working with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and companies at the event, and sharing how products like our one-click cyber insurance can be customized for branded partners.”

InsureTech Connect is the world’s largest and most global gathering of insurance innovation. Featuring 275 speakers from 60 countries, speakers and sessions are designed to explore current trends, innovation and opportunities in insurtech, while participating attendees have the opportunity to engage with leading industry influencers. Key themes at this year’s InsureTech Connect include emerging insurance product categories such as cyber insurance, on-demand and parametric, as well as new tech-enabled segments such as smart homes, autonomous vehicles and aerial imagery.

“InsureTech Connect 2019 is all about facilitating connections that will help further the industry,” said Jay Weintraub, CEO and Co-Founder of InsureTech Connect. “We think about success through the lens of who is meeting who at ITC and whether they’re now working together. Ultimately, we view ITC as a platform to highlight the new innovations that are changing operations across the industry. We love helping insurers think about the parts of their business they can make even better by sparking conversation during the largest gathering of insurtech professionals in the world.”

With a market size expected to reach $20 billion by 2025 , cyber insurance is the fastest growing segment of the insurance market. Furthermore, cyber insurance is increasingly becoming mandatory for SMBs that conduct business with larger enterprises, and as such, serves as a promising gateway to the larger $100 billion SMB insurance market . By providing a best-in-class digital cyber solution with crucial coverage capabilities for SMBs, CyberPolicy is leading the way in advancing this critical market and empowering more businesses to protect their most valuable assets. The company’s recently launched CyberPolicy Genesis product offers one-click cyber insurance via trusted brands.

InsureTech Connect 2019 is being held at the MGM Grand Las Vegas September 23 - 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, or to see the full agenda , visit www.insuretechconnect.com . To learn more about CyberPolicy and its products, please visit booth #321.

About CyberPolicy®

In 2016, CyberPolicy became the world's first marketplace to help small businesses compare, quote, and buy cyber insurance online in minutes. Since then, CyberPolicy has expanded its cyber insurance offerings to cover 98 percent of small business types with up to $250 million in revenue and in 2019, it launched CyberPolicy Genesis, a one-click cyber insurance product available via trusted brands. CyberPolicy partners with market leaders including Chubb, Hiscox, and others to develop extensive bundled cybersecurity offerings to help small businesses "Plan. Prevent. Insure.™" against cyberattacks. CyberPolicy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoverHound Inc.

