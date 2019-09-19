CHF Solutions, Inc. to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann’s 2019 Healthcare Conference on September 24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) today announced that Claudia Napal Drayton, the company’s CFO, will be presenting and meeting with investors at the 2019 Landenburg Thalmann’s 2019 Healthcare Conference on September 24, 2019 at 4:00 PM ET in Track 6 of the Madeleine Room. The conference will be held September 24-25 at the Sofitel in New York City.



For those interested in attending the conference or arranging a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact conference organizers at HealthcareConference@Ladenburg.com or Bret Shapiro of CORE IR at 516-222-2650 or at brets@coreir.com.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® system for aquapheresis therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective, and predictable method of removing excess sodium and fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company is dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovative. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer

CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com

-or-

Bret Shapiro

Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

MEDIA

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com



