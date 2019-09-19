There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,897 in the last 365 days.

Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies, taking place September 23-24, 2019, in New York City.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of PWS, is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
