Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies, taking place September 23-24, 2019, in New York City.



About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of PWS, is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

For more information, please visit www.soleno.life .

