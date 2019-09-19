Kenna Security Puts Focus on Customer Experience, Revenue Growth with New Executive Roles

/EIN News/ -- Announces new chief revenue officer and vice president of customer experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, today announced moves designed to align the company around a superior customer experience while scaling the global sales team to meet demand for risk-based vulnerability management services.

Tim Sadler has been promoted to chief revenue officer. He will report to Kenna Security CEO Karim Toubba to drive the firm’s global sales expansion following an 18-month tenure as vice president of worldwide sales and field operations. In his previous role, Sadler was responsible for growing Kenna’s business by 255 percent and will continue driving Kenna Security’s momentum in the market while scaling out the sales, channel, and field organizations in EMEA and LATAM.

Charles Coaxum will serve in a newly created role, vice president of customer experience, and will also report to Toubba. The new customer experience team will facilitate adoption of Kenna’s platform and ensure everyone within the company understands how their work impacts customers’ ability to achieve positive outcomes with Kenna Security. Charles previously held the role of senior director of customer success for the company.

“We pioneered risk-based vulnerability management, and our work with customers has demonstrated the value that it can bring, resulting in growing demand from the global market,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of Kenna Security. “These changes ensure we are poised to drive revenue growth while embracing a core philosophy that focuses on the success of our customers and delivers a seamless customer experience at scale. Kenna has focused on retaining our hard-won and much appreciated customer base while positioning the company for the continued rapid adoption of risk-based vulnerability management.”

Kenna Security is the leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical.

