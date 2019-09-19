Celero selects Mobetize as fintech partner to offer international money transfer solutions to credit unions

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobetize Corp., a provider of mobile financial services for the multi-billion dollar business to business segment of the fintech sector, is pleased to announce that Celero, a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions (FIs) across Canada has selected Mobetize to deliver a digital international money transfer service for its credit union customers.



This partnership enables credit unions and other financial institutions to seamlessly connect to Mobetize’s smartRemit – an international money transfer solution – to their core banking system with Celero.

“We are always seeking fintech innovations that solve our clients’ market challenges and deliver better digital experiences for their members,” says Simon Vincent, Executive Vice President, Banking and Omnichannel Services and Solutions. “We partnered with Mobetize because they have a proven, innovative solution that addresses a market challenge for credit unions, which is enabling a fast and cost-effective way to send money globally.”



Delivering new value to members

Canadians transfer close to 25 billion dollars overseas every year to friends and family– smartRemit enhances the member experience and enables members to improve the financial well-being of their loved ones back home. There is no need for members to book bank appointments, fill out cumbersome forms or go to a third-party. The solution is pre-integrated to 3300+ receiving banks, 180,000 cash pick up locations, home delivery along with mobile wallet deposits - all through a single digital hub.

Credit unions can easily offer this international money transfer solution to members, through a dedicated and branded downloadable mobile app. Celero and Mobetize also will integrate smartRemit within the credit unions’ digital banking solution offering. Delivering to over 160+ countries globally, smartRemit’s multiple delivery methods makes it convenient for recipients to receive money instantly, and the sender can also keep track of their transfers.

“smartRemit was designed to address the challenges for FIs to provide a simple and cost effective experience to send international money transfers by their members, largely due to global regulatory compliance, complex payout channel methods and multiple currencies, and through our partnership with Celero, we are taking that seamlessness to the next level,” says Ajay Hans, Chief Executive Officer, Mobetize. “Celero’s Integration Services are truly plug and play, so credit unions can easily implement smartRemit, quickly, easily and cost-effectively.”

To learn more about the Celero and Mobetize partnership, and to see smartRemit in action, join us at the Celero Fintech Conference in Montreal, taking place October 1 to 3, 2019 or visit https://www.celero.ca/news/celero-news/2019/celero-partners-mobetize-money-transfer-solutions/

About Mobetize Corp.

Mobetize is a mobile business to business fintech that is transforming the way money is managed. We provide digitized payments and lending solutions to financial institutions, money service businesses, and telecommunications organizations. For more information please visit: https://www.mobetize.com

Contact Information:

Ajay Hans, President & CEO

(778) 588-5563

About Celero

Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero’s proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT, and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data centre operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech startups. For more information, visit https://www.celero.ca

Forward Looking Statements

