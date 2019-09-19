Momenta Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Donna Grogan to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (Nasdaq: MNTA), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel biologic therapeutics to treat rare immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Donna Grogan, M.D. to its Board of Directors.



“We are excited to have Dr. Grogan join our Board. She has led numerous investigational new drug applications and marketing authorization applications, and has extensive experience with international regulatory authorities,” said Craig Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer at Momenta Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to her input as we advance multiple candidates in our pipeline.”

“I am honored to join Momenta’s Board of Directors as the team makes strides in addressing the needs of patients with rare autoimmune diseases,” adds Dr. Donna Grogan. “With potentially transformative therapies in the pipeline, I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with the Momenta team to optimize the value of the company’s therapeutics.”

Dr. Grogan recently stepped down as the Chief Medical Officer of Clementia Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Ipsen in April 2019) and is a board-certified internal medicine physician with 15 years of experience in clinical medicine. Prior to working at Clementia, Dr. Grogan served as the Chief Medical Officer for several Health Care Venture focused companies including Anexon, Apofore, and DecImmune. She previously worked at FoldRx Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer October 2010) as Chief Medical Officer. She has been involved with multiple high-profile product approvals including Lunesta®, Xopenex HFA®, Brovana™ and most recently the EMA authorization of Vyndaqel® (tafamidis) for the treatment of the rare neurologic disease Transthyretin Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy. Dr. Grogan received her Bachelor of Arts degree from College of the Holy Cross and a Doctorate from University of Illinois College of Medicine, III.

About Momenta

Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company with a validated innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics to treat rare, immune-mediated diseases and advancing its late stage biosimilar portfolio. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Forward-Looking Statements

