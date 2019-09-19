Eidos Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (Eidos) (Nasdaq: EIDX) today announced that management will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3rd at 3:00 p.m. EDT in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at ir.eidostx.com . Archived replays of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the live presentation.

About AG10

AG10 is an investigational, orally-administered small molecule designed to potently stabilize tetrameric transthyretin, or TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to TTR amyloidosis, or ATTR. In a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with symptomatic ATTR-CM, AG10 was generally well tolerated, demonstrated greater than 90 percent average TTR stabilization at Day 28, and increased serum TTR concentrations, a prognostic indicator of survival in a retrospective study of ATTR-CM patients, in a dose-dependent manner.

AG10 was designed to mimic a naturally-occurring variant of the TTR gene (T119M) that is considered a rescue mutation because co-inheritance has been shown to prevent or ameliorate ATTR in individuals also inheriting a pathogenic, or disease-causing, mutation in the TTR gene. To our knowledge, AG10 is the only TTR stabilizer in development that has been observed to mimic the stabilizing structure of this rescue mutation.

The Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study of AG10 in patients with ATTR-CM is underway in the United States and Europe. Part A of the study will assess the change from baseline in 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) at 12 months. Part B of the study will evaluate reduction in all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations will be evaluated at 30 months. In addition, Eidos plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of AG10 in ATTR polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN) in the second half of 2019.

About Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR)

There is significant medical need in transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) given the large patient population and an inadequate current standard of care. ATTR is caused by the destabilization of TTR due to inherited mutations or aging and is commonly divided into three distinct categories: wild-type ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTRwt-CM), mutant ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTRm-CM), and ATTR polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN). The worldwide prevalence of each disease is approximately 400,000 patients, 40,000 patients and 10,000 patients, respectively.

All three forms of ATTR are progressive and fatal. For patients with untreated ATTRwt-CM and ATTRm-CM, symptoms usually manifest later in life (age 50+), with median survival of three to five years from diagnosis. ATTR-PN either presents in a patient's early 30s or later (age 50+), and results in a median life expectancy of five to ten years from diagnosis for untreated patients. Progression of all forms of ATTR causes significant morbidity, impacts productivity and quality of life, and creates a significant economic burden due to the costs associated with progressively greater patient needs for supportive care.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos is a BridgeBio Pharma subsidiary focused on addressing the large and growing unmet need in diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). Eidos is developing AG10, a potentially disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of ATTR. For more information, please visit www.eidostx.com .

