Entera Bio to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- JERUSALEM, Israel and BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) announced today that Adam Gridley, CEO, and Dr. Phillip Schwartz, President of R&D, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the “Investor Relations” page of the Entera Bio website, www.enterabio.com, or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Entera website for approximately 45 days following the webcast.

About Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of a human parathyroid hormone analog, Oral PTH (1-34), for treatment of hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis.

Entera has developed a proprietary platform technology that enables oral delivery of biologicals and large molecule drugs, which are typically delivered via injections and or other non-oral pathways. However, oral drug delivery is the easiest method for self-administering medications, offers patients greater dosing flexibility, and has the highest patient acceptance and compliance rates as compared to all other routes of drug administration. The Company employs this technology for its own pipeline products and may enter into licensing agreements with biopharma companies for application of the technology to their proprietary compounds, such as the Amgen strategic research collaboration. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, the timing and conduct of our clinical trials, the clinical utility of our product candidates, the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, our intellectual property position, and our financial position. For a discussion of these and other risks that could cause such differences and that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Entera Bio Ltd.



Adam Gridley, CEO

Tel: +972-2-532-7151

adam@enterabio.com INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS



Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

bob@lifesciadvisors.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.