Siyata Mobile Receives $800,000 Purchase Order for its UR7 Rugged Clamshell Handset

MONTRÉAL, Québec, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ("Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a purchase order of $800,000 for its UR7 rugged handsets .



Built on the Android operating system, the UR7 is a unique LTE rugged clamshell smartphone device that has a large Push-to-Talk (PTT) button and crystal clear cellular call quality via dual speakers, making it an ideal handset for the PTT environment. The UR7 provides workers the ease and convenience of a flip phone combined with the durability and reliability of a rugged smartphone handset.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “This is a great win for Siyata as the devices from this purchase order will be going to multiple end-use enterprise customers. This order demonstrates the strong reception from the market for our innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices, as they continue to draw the attention of enterprise customers in various vertical markets. As global carriers move their customers away from traditional LMR radio systems and towards PoC systems, our devices allow us to capture the value of this market shift.”

About the UR7

The UR7 meets demands as the first 4G/LTE rugged smartphone in a clamshell form, offering crystal clear cellular call quality via dual speakers. In the case of an emergency or the need for instant communication, the dedicated Push-to-Talk Over Cellular and SOS buttons remove the additional steps that traditional devices require. In addition to the device’s functions, the convenient flip phone design, combined with the durability of the device’s handset, creates the ultimate device for any industry.

UR7 features include:

Rugged clamshell design that provides excellent protection when not in use while fitting better in pockets

Android operating system

High data speed with 4G/LTE

Dual speaker ensures highest quality sound

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

