ECOC 2019: eSilicon to Demonstrate 7nm 58G DSP-Based SerDes Over Seven-Meter and Three-Meter Samtec Cable Assemblies

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSilicon, a leading provider of FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, and Samtec, a leading global manufacturer of electronic interconnect solutions, will demonstrate eSilicon’s 7nm 58G DSP-based PAM4/NRZ SerDes capabilities for two challenging data center applications including an industry-first use of a seven-meter cable assembly from Samtec.



What

eSilicon and Samtec have co-developed system-level solutions that emulate next-generation data center architectures for typical 19-inch rack-mount applications.

In the first application, eSilicon will demonstrate its SerDes operation over two 0.670cm AcceleRate® Slim Body Cable Assemblies and a five-meter (16-foot) ExaMAX® Backplane Cable Assembly providing mid-board to backplane communications via a cabled backplane architecture from Samtec. This demonstration highlights eSilicon’s SerDes architecture’s flexibility in supporting independent data rates and protocols on each individual lane, e.g., 50G PAM4 Ethernet, 24G NRZ CPRI and proprietary protocols up to 58Gb/s.

In the second application, eSilicon will demonstrate rack-to-rack communications using ExaMAX® Backplane Connector paddle cards and a seven-meter (23-foot) ExaMAX Backplane Cable Assembly. This demonstration shows the performance, robustness and extremely low power consumption of eSilicon’s 7nm 58G PAM4 and NRZ full-DSP long-reach SerDes in an extreme-use case featuring a total insertion loss of 45dB bump to bump.



A broad set of monitoring and diagnostic tools are available through eSilicon’s SerDes evaluation module kit and its graphical user interface to control, observe and analyze signal quality and performance metrics across the link in real time, including:

Bit error rate (BER) monitor

Eye diagram monitor

Equalization capabilities

Error histogram monitor with post-FEC estimator

Where & When

ECOC 2019

eSilicon Booth 650

September 23-25

Dublin, Ireland

About ECOC

The ECOC Exhibition is the largest optical communications exhibition in Europe, held each September in a different European city. ECOC 2019 is the key meeting place for decision makers from across the fibre optic communications technology industry.



About Samtec

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $822 MM global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Precision RF, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. With 40+ locations serving approximately 125 countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information, please visit www.samtec.com .

About eSilicon

eSilicon provides complex FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC-proven, differentiating IP includes highly configurable 7nm 58G/112G SerDes plus networking-optimized 16/14/7nm FinFET IP platforms featuring HBM2 PHY, TCAM, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Our neuASIC™ platform provides AI-specific IP and a modular design methodology to create adaptable, highly efficient AI ASICs. eSilicon serves the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, AI and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.™

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo, neuASIC and “Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.” are trademarks, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts: Sally Slemons Nanette Collins Matthew Burns eSilicon Corporation Public Relations for eSilicon Samtec sslemons@esilicon.com nanette@nvc.com matthew.burns@samtec.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.