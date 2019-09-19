Martinrea International Inc. to Present at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer and Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer will present at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on September 25, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec (schedules are subject to change without further notice).



Additional one-on-one meetings will be held following the Company presentation which will include the participation of Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman of Martinrea International Inc. Messrs. D’Eramo, Di Tosto and Wildeboer will be speaking on the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs approximately 15,000 talented and motivated people in 47 operating divisions in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain and China. Martinrea’s vision is to make lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing

Martinrea International Inc.

deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com

Tel: 248.392.9727

Mobile: 586.634.1766

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

fditosto@martinrea.com

Tel: 416.749.0314



