Sporting Goods Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

The global Sporting Goods market is valued at 60900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 83300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sporting Goods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sporting Goods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike Inc.

Reebok

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Amer Sports Corporation

VF Corporation

Asics Corporation

Under Armour Inc.

Brooks Sports Inc.

The North Face, Inc.

YONEX Co. Ltd.

MIZUNO Corporation

Skechers USA, Inc.

Converse Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Golf

Winter Sports

Others

Segment by Application

Franchise Outlets

Department Stores

Specialty Sports

Discount Stores

On-line

Other

Table OF Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

