WELLNESS TRENDS: NEW CLASSES AND EXPERT TIPS FROM FRAME STUDIOS AND THE INSTRUCTORS REPPING AN OPEN FITNESS CULTURE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2009 when Frame launched, there was no ‘wellness’, no pay as you go, no boutique studios, no welcoming space for non-sporty females to also get fit.

So they created it.

10 years later, and the fitness industry has exploded. But today, it feels like if you’re not what society deems is ‘the ideal body weight or shape’ then fitness can seem like it’s not for you.

It’s become a gym monoculture. Again.

September sees the launch of a Frame campaign that champions its diverse roster of instructors, highlighting their unique skills, personalities, expertise (and playlists) to provide a wide array of classes for all genders and ages, at all levels. We want you to be part of it, taking part in classes and experiencing the campaign first hand.

Frame have instructors who keep you going even when you think you’re done: ones that lift your mood, get your pulse racing or calm you down. With over 250, everyone can find the perfect instructor for their personal needs and tastes.

Everyone is looking for different things so by simplifying their class offer into MOVE, FLEX and TRAIN, Frame are giving people a better idea of what they’re getting, what the output is and how it’s going to make them feel.

MOVE - Turn up the sound and MOVE your Frame to the beat. These cult classics give you a work out without even realising it. Iconic classes like Dance Cardio, Rebounding and Box Fit will get those sweet endorphins flowing and leave you feeling amazing.

FLEX - Low on impact but high on control, mobility and alignment. The long running Reformer Pilates, Yoga and Barre classes flex your small muscles whilst you stretch yourself mentally and physically. Most importantly, you’ll feel the burn.

TRAIN - If it’s intensity you’re after, then this is for you. Push yourself to the max in these hard-hitting train classes including Box Train, Kettlebells and TRX. Think sets & reps, body weight and heavy weights to achieve your goals. The perfect combination of sweat and strength, with no choreography or dancing required.

The founders and instructors are on hand to offer tailored training advice, expert knowledge and hard facts, along with first hand, studio experience to show what Frame is all about.

Some of the team for you to speak to:

The Founders - Pip and Joan

Over the past 10 years, Frame founders Pip Black and Joan Murphy have changed the London fitness game, with the aim to get people moving in the way THEY love.

Along with building a pioneering brand for everyBODY, they’re still finding the time to teach, both at Frame and in their specially created MumHood classes. These popular classes have become famous for providing exercise programmes expertly tailored to each stage of the pre and post natal journey.

FLEX with Aisha

Aisha creates a judgment-free atmosphere in her classes that welcomes all levels of skill and suppleness. Her classes vary from yin to power yoga, so there’s something for everyone.



TRAIN with Keith

Keith has experience on his side. With years of putting his knowledge into practice, he blends golden-age Hip Hop with calisthenics, kettlebells, boxfit, TRX and bodyweight.



MOVE with Isaac

Isaac's class is the embodiment of mind over mood. He nurtures and encourages you to move, move, move! His classes are uninhibited, open and welcoming.



FLEX with Eian

Eian is the Barre creative lead at Frame. Teaching you how to strengthen the small muscles in his classes, Barre is the secret weapon to boost your mobility, flexibility and muscle endurance.



TRAIN with Temi

Temi will make you sweat and smile, then sweat some more. She’s a professional athlete, 2019 European deadlift record holder, England Sprinter and Rugby Player (Harlequins) with a wicked sense of humour to boot.



FLEX with James

A great motivator who is easy to relate to, James took on pilates to tone and sculpt after dramatic weight loss. Proving that you don’t need to do the splits to be a teacher, James busted that myth instead of his hips.

