Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis
Description
Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a rigid and tough, closed-cell foam with a normal density range of 11 to 32 kg/m3. It is usually white and made of pre-expanded polystyrene beads.
Growing demand for expanded polystyrene in consumer electronics and food processing industries are projected to play a key role in driving the market.
This report focuses on Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
A recent report on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has provided a brief overview of the industry with an insightful explanation. This overview mentions the definition of the product/service along with several applications of such a product or service in different end-user industries. It also includes the analysis of the production and management technology employed for the same. The report on global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market has given an in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, competitive analysis, and detailed regional analysis for the review period of 2019-2024.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Alpek
Eastchem
Flint Hills Resources
Formosa Plastics
INEOS Styrolution
Jiangsu Nijiaxiang Chemical
Jiangyin Sunping Chemical
Kaneka
Lanxess
Loyal Group
Ming Dih
Murata Manufacturing
Nova Chemicals
Owens Corning
Plasti-Fab
Versalis
Polioles
SABIC
Styrochem
Trinseo
Tianjin Jiatai Weiye Chemical
Sunde
Sunpor
Supreme Petrochem
Synthos
Taita Chemical
Thai ABS Co. Ltd.
DowDuPont
Segmental Analysis
The report includes segmentation of the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.
Segment by Type
Type I
Type II
Type III
Type IV
Segment by Application
Packaging
Building & Construction
Geofoams
Floatation Billets
Automotive
Safety Devices
Consumer Durables
Research Methodology
The market research team has analyzed the global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model for the assessment period of 2019-2024. Furthermore, an in-depth SWOT analysis is carried out to enable faster decision making of the reader about the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market.
Continued...
