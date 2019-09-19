Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry

Description

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a rigid and tough, closed-cell foam with a normal density range of 11 to 32 kg/m3. It is usually white and made of pre-expanded polystyrene beads. 
Growing demand for expanded polystyrene in consumer electronics and food processing industries are projected to play a key role in driving the market.

This report focuses on Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. 


A recent report on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has provided a brief overview of the industry with an insightful explanation. This overview mentions the definition of the product/service along with several applications of such a product or service in different end-user industries. It also includes the analysis of the production and management technology employed for the same. The report on global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market has given an in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, competitive analysis, and detailed regional analysis for the review period of 2019-2024.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: 


BASF 
Alpek 
Eastchem 
Flint Hills Resources 
Formosa Plastics 
INEOS Styrolution 
Jiangsu Nijiaxiang Chemical 
Jiangyin Sunping Chemical 
Kaneka 
Lanxess 
Loyal Group 
Ming Dih 
Murata Manufacturing 
Nova Chemicals 
Owens Corning 
Plasti-Fab 
Versalis 
Polioles 
SABIC 
Styrochem 
Trinseo 
Tianjin Jiatai Weiye Chemical 
Sunde 
Sunpor 
Supreme Petrochem 
Synthos 
Taita Chemical 
Thai ABS Co. Ltd. 
DowDuPont

Segmental Analysis

The report includes segmentation of the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segment by Type 
Type I 
Type II 
Type III 
Type IV

Segment by Application 
Packaging 
Building & Construction 
Geofoams 
Floatation Billets 
Automotive 
Safety Devices 
Consumer Durables

Research Methodology

The market research team has analyzed the global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model for the assessment period of 2019-2024. Furthermore, an in-depth SWOT analysis is carried out to enable faster decision making of the reader about the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market.

Continued...           

